Russell Wayne Ford Sells 10,638 Shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $291,055.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $1,218,800.00.

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StandardAero Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of SARO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 2,362,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in StandardAero by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after buying an additional 3,540,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,827 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 447,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock worth $89,014,000 after buying an additional 3,102,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in StandardAero by 90.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,579 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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