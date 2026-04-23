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RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
RWS logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a "Buy" rating on RWS with a GBX 170 target (implying a ~79.5% upside), and Shore Capital also restated a "Buy"; the consensus target is GBX 172.50.
  • The stock traded up to GBX 94.70 on heavy volume (11.17M vs. a 2.33M average), has a market cap of £351.5M and a negative PE (-3.51), indicating the company is currently unprofitable.
  • Insider activity: Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares at GBX 87 on Jan 27, and corporate insiders collectively own 24.74% of the company.
  • Interested in RWS? Here are five stocks we like better.

RWS (LON:RWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 79.51% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 172.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RWS

RWS Price Performance

LON RWS traded up GBX 10.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,169,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,473. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.22. RWS has a one year low of GBX 60.80 and a one year high of GBX 99.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total transaction of £77,754.51. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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