RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 79.51% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 172.50.

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RWS Price Performance

LON RWS traded up GBX 10.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,169,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,473. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.22. RWS has a one year low of GBX 60.80 and a one year high of GBX 99.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total transaction of £77,754.51. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Company Profile

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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