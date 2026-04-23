RWS (LON:RWS) Given "Buy" Rating at Shore Capital Group

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RWS Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, London Stock Exchange reports.

Shares of LON RWS traded up GBX 10.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.70. 11,169,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,473. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. RWS has a one year low of GBX 60.80 and a one year high of GBX 99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In related news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £77,754.51. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RWS Company Profile

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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