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RWS (LON:RWS) Given "Buy" Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
RWS logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reissued a "Buy" rating on RWS in a report released Thursday.
  • Shares jumped to GBX 94.70 on Thursday with unusually high volume (11,169,892 shares vs. an average of 2,333,473), and the company has a market cap of £351.49m and a negative P/E of -3.51.
  • Insider activity: Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares at GBX 87 (≈£77,754.51), and company insiders collectively own 24.74% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

RWS (LON:RWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of LON RWS traded up GBX 10.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.70. 11,169,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,473. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. RWS has a one year low of GBX 60.80 and a one year high of GBX 99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In related news, insider Benjamin Faes sold 89,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total value of £77,754.51. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RWS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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