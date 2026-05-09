RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.42 and traded as high as GBX 97. RWS shares last traded at GBX 96.56, with a volume of 1,082,410 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 170 price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50.

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RWS Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 80.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

RWS Company Profile

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI. Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values. Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth.

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