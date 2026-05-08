RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXO. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RXO from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $17.85.

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RXO Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RXO stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. RXO has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.96.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RXO by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Key RXO News

Here are the key news stories impacting RXO this week:

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Further Reading

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