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Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Ryan Specialty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ryan Specialty shares gapped up after an insider purchase, opening at $32.32 versus the prior close of $30.86 and last trading around $32.63.
  • EVP Mark Stephen Katz bought 3,215 shares at an average of $31.07 each, boosting his stake by 287.82% to 4,332 shares.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and it also authorized a $300 million share buyback while continuing to pay a quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $32.32. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $32.6340, with a volume of 289,010 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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