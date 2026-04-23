Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $789.7190 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.Ryan Specialty's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here