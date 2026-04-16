Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.97, but opened at $59.58. Ryanair shares last traded at $58.6790, with a volume of 238,587 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 280.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,057.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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