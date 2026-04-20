Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.78 and last traded at $230.4350, with a volume of 70385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.Ryder System's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $2,212,354.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,034,172.64. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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