Ryerson Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:RYZ)

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

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Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE:RYZ opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.Ryerson has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RYZ. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

Further Reading

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