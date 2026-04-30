Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.770-9.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. 856,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,636. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $83.82 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 9.45%.Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.770-9.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,261,000 after buying an additional 479,990 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,163 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 210,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 149,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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