Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 4.9% - Here's What Happened

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.8823.

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Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company's core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company's product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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