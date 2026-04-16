Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 4.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ryohin Keikaku logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.9% to $11.30 on Thursday, trading as low as $11.30 on very thin volume of about 100 shares, a roughly 98% drop from the average daily volume.
  • Ryohin Keikaku beat expectations for the quarter, reporting EPS of $0.07 (vs. $0.06 est.) and revenue of $1.32 billion (vs. $1.28 billion est.).
  • The MUJI owner has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a high P/E of 86.92, but shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 1.62, current ratio 2.81) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.20).
  • Interested in Ryohin Keikaku? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.8823.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Free Report)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company's core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company's product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ryohin Keikaku Right Now?

Before you consider Ryohin Keikaku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryohin Keikaku wasn't on the list.

While Ryohin Keikaku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines