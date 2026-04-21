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Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Ryohin Keikaku logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Ryohin Keikaku gapped down, opening at $11.80 after a $12.62 close and trading down about 4.0% on a volume of 10,389 shares.
  • The stock’s technicals show a 50‑day MA of $11.44 and 200‑day MA of $10.40; fundamentals show low leverage (debt/equity 0.20) and strong liquidity (current ratio 2.81, quick ratio 1.62) but a high valuation (PE 90.54) and a market cap of ~$13.22 billion.
  • Ryohin Keikaku reported an EPS beat ($0.07 vs. $0.06 expected) and revenue of $1.32B (vs. $1.28B expected), analysts forecast FY EPS of 0.38, and the company is best known for its MUJI minimalist brand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryohin Keikaku.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $11.80. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 10,389 shares.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 90.54.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company's core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company's product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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