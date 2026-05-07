S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 9.9% - What's Next?

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.67 and last traded at GBX 37.62. Approximately 3,271,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,673,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 28 to GBX 30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 43 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 32.67.

Read Our Latest Report on S4 Capital

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.80. The stock has a market cap of £251.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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