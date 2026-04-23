Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saab had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.

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Saab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,959. Saab has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saab Company Profile

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

Further Reading

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