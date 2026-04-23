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Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Saab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saab reported quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, with a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.
  • Shares rose $0.89 to $31.41 on the day (volume 31,255 vs. avg. 206,959); the stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E of 42.45, and a 52-week range of $21.04–$40.77.
  • Saab is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense firm best known for its Gripen fighters and a broad portfolio spanning radar, missiles, naval systems, command-and-control, and cybersecurity.
  • Interested in Saab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Saab had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Saab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,959. Saab has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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