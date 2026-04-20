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Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Saab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saab's ADR gapped down: the stock closed at $32.37 previously, opened at $30.65 and last traded at $31.96 on a volume of 16,982 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap $34.47 billion, P/E 43.51, 50‑day moving average $34.98 versus 200‑day $31.71, and beta -0.07.
  • Latest quarter: Saab reported EPS of $0.25 on $2.94 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 7.99% and return on equity of 15.73%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Saab.

Saab AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.37, but opened at $30.65. Saab shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 16,982 shares trading hands.

Saab Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Saab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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