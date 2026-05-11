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SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given Buy Rating at Rodman & Renshaw

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
SAB Biotherapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating on SAB Biotherapeutics and kept a $13 price target, implying significant upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed overall: the company has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target of $10.50, but some firms recently downgraded the stock while others raised targets.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics reported a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share, missing expectations, while the stock opened at $4.11 and continues to trade well below the analyst targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Rodman & Renshaw in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw's price target indicates a potential upside of 216.30% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut SAB Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut SAB Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.55. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,847,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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