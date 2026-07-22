Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 2,037,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,527. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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