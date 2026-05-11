Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.10.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.Sabra Healthcare REIT's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 256.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 309.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 144,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 109,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,962,000 after buying an additional 211,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 902,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $979,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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