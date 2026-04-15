Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 8% - Here's Why

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) shares rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.6950. Approximately 1,437,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,536,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $685.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $654.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 46.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,893 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 265.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,802 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,371 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

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