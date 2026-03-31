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Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Safestore logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell below its 200‑day moving average: Safestore traded as low as GBX 624 and last at GBX 631.53 versus the 200‑day MA of GBX 726.23, on a volume of 555,896 shares.
  • Valuation and recent results: the company has a market cap of £1.38bn, a P/E of 12.48 and PEG of 2.05; it reported GBX 40.10 EPS for the quarter and analysts expect about GBX 42.69 EPS for the year.
  • Insider purchase: director Simon Clinton bought 6,166 shares at GBX 613 on March 23, and corporate insiders collectively own 7.87% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 726.23 and traded as low as GBX 624. Safestore shares last traded at GBX 631.53, with a volume of 555,896 shares changing hands.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 754.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 726.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Safestore (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 40.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safestore had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 47.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Simon Clinton acquired 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 per share, with a total value of £37,797.58. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company's stock.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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