Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 726.23 and traded as low as GBX 624. Safestore shares last traded at GBX 631.53, with a volume of 555,896 shares changing hands.

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Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 754.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 726.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Safestore (LON:SAFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 40.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safestore had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 47.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Simon Clinton acquired 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 per share, with a total value of £37,797.58. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company's stock.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle.

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