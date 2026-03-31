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Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Safestore logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Safestore gapped down before the market opened, opening at $8.365 versus a prior close of $9.558 — a decline of about 12.5%.
  • Analyst moves were mixed: Oddo Bhf upgraded to Outperform, while Barclays cut to Hold and Kepler to Strong Sell, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold.
  • Technical and financial context: the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are $10.31 and $9.40 respectively, with low liquidity (quick/current ratios of 0.28) and a debt-to-equity of 0.38.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.5580, but opened at $8.3650. Safestore shares last traded at $8.3650, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFSHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Safestore to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Safestore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Safestore from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on SFSHF

Safestore Stock Down 12.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestore OTCMKTS: SFSHF is a leading European self-storage operator providing secure storage solutions for personal and business customers. The company's facilities offer a wide range of unit sizes, climate-controlled spaces, container storage, and value-added services such as packing materials and insurance. Safestore's focus on convenience and security is supported by 24/7 access, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and an integrated online platform for reservations and account management.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Safestore has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions to operate over 130 locations across the UK and France.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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