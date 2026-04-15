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Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Safestore logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Safestore shares gapped up pre-market from $8.365 to $9.436, a rise of about 12.8%, with the last trade at $9.436 on light volume (173 shares).
  • Analysts are split—Oddo Bhf upgraded to "outperform" while Kepler and Barclays downgraded—leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Financials show low liquidity with a current and quick ratio of 0.28 and debt-to-equity of 0.38, and the stock is trading near its 50-day ($9.84) and 200-day ($9.38) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Safestore.

Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.3650, but opened at $9.4360. Safestore shares last traded at $9.4360, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFSHF. Oddo Bhf raised Safestore to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Safestore from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Safestore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safestore

Safestore Stock Up 12.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore OTCMKTS: SFSHF is a leading European self-storage operator providing secure storage solutions for personal and business customers. The company's facilities offer a wide range of unit sizes, climate-controlled spaces, container storage, and value-added services such as packing materials and insurance. Safestore's focus on convenience and security is supported by 24/7 access, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and an integrated online platform for reservations and account management.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Safestore has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions to operate over 130 locations across the UK and France.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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