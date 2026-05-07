Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts: Sign Up

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.19 million. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Safety Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Safety Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Safety Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here