Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.66, but opened at $90.12. Safran shares last traded at $89.53, with a volume of 5,612 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Safran to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Safran in a report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safran

Safran Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Safran

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company's principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

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