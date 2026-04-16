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Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Safran logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Safran shares gapped down pre-market Thursday, sliding from a prior close of $93.66 to an open of $90.12 and last trading at $89.53 on volume of 5,612 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive with a MarketBeat consensus of Buy (3 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 3 Hold); technicals are near the 50‑day ($90.91) and 200‑day ($89.24) moving averages, while the company shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.18) but only modest liquidity (quick ratio 0.68, current ratio 0.93).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.66, but opened at $90.12. Safran shares last traded at $89.53, with a volume of 5,612 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Safran to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Safran in a report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safran

Safran Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company's principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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