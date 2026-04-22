Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

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SAFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safran from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Safran in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Safran to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Safran

Safran Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Safran has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $106.71.

About Safran

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company's principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

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