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Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 24.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Salazar Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Salazar Resources were up 24.3% to C$0.23 on Tuesday, with volume ~395,715 shares—about 229% above the average daily volume.
  • The junior miner has a market cap of C$60.84 million and a negative P/E (-11.50), with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average around C$0.20/C$0.19 and modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.52).
  • Salazar is a Latin America-focused exploration company that holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project and multiple other copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver concessions in Ecuador.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salazar Resources.

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL - Get Free Report) were up 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 395,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 120,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Salazar Resources Stock Up 24.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Salazar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador. The company also holds interests in the Pijilí project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 3,254 hectares located in Azuay, Ecuador; the Macara project which includes Macara Mina concession covering an area of 288 hectares, and Bonanza mining concession which covers an area of 1,519 hectares; two concessions in the Rumiñahui project; a single concession covering 229 hectares in the Los Osos Project; and a single concession covering an area of 2,350 hectares in the Santiago Project.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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