Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.6550, but opened at $5.64. Salzgitter shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Salzgitter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Salzgitter from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZGPY

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany's industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

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