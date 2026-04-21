Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 5,473 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $167,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,111.32. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $182,305.63.

On Friday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $125,591.52.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,255,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,573.81, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IOT shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock worth $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock worth $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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