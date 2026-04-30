Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,529,296.35 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,745. This trade represents a 43.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,701,804.76.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 167,338 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,451,190.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,305,487.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 208,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $5,241,560.39.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,819 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,408,313.37.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Samsara Trading Down 2.2%

IOT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 8,556,337 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company's stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $2,235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company's stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 227.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here