Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,064,312.50 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,064,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,100. This represents a 80.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,529,296.35.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,701,804.76.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 167,338 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $4,451,190.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,381 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $321,499.57.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 116,576 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,707,116.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $4,305,487.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 208,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $5,241,560.39.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,819 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,408,313.37.

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Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 8,556,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $127,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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