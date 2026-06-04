Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Samsara also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 10,878,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,572. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.47, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Samsara will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. This represents a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. This represents a 91.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,700,139 shares of company stock worth $79,212,871. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,920,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,322,000 after purchasing an additional 944,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,269,398 shares of the company's stock worth $222,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,270,663 shares of the company's stock worth $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Samsara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,427,000 after purchasing an additional 263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,201,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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