Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 9.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $28.9280. Approximately 897,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,041,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,452.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,168,992 shares of company stock worth $59,691,733. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company's stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,411 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286,193 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company's stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 45,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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