Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

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Samsara Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE:IOT opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Samsara has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,188,539 shares of company stock valued at $62,320,764. Insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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