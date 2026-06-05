Samsara's (IOT) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.24.

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Samsara Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $946,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,433.60. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,700,139 shares of company stock valued at $79,212,871 over the last 90 days. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock worth $64,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286,193 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after purchasing an additional 252,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,558,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 184.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 116,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus consensus around $0.13, and revenue of about $479 million to $444 million depending on the source, both ahead of estimates. The company also said revenue grew roughly 30% year over year, showing strong demand for its connected operations platform. Samsara Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Samsara beat Q1 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 to $0.18 versus consensus around $0.13, and revenue of about $479 million to $444 million depending on the source, both ahead of estimates. The company also said revenue grew roughly 30% year over year, showing strong demand for its connected operations platform. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year FY2027 guidance, with EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 well above the Street’s roughly $0.56 estimate, and second-quarter revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That suggests continued operating leverage and solid top-line momentum. Samsara Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Management raised full-year FY2027 guidance, with EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 well above the Street’s roughly $0.56 estimate, and second-quarter revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That suggests continued operating leverage and solid top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company highlighted that it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and called out accelerating growth, deeper enterprise adoption, and momentum in “Operational AI,” which supports the long-term investment thesis but is not a near-term catalyst by itself. Samsara Approaches $2 Billion in ARR Amid Physical Economy Boom

The company highlighted that it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and called out accelerating growth, deeper enterprise adoption, and momentum in “Operational AI,” which supports the long-term investment thesis but is not a near-term catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, investors appear wary that the guidance may not be strong enough to satisfy a richly valued growth stock, and the earnings call transcript and Barron’s coverage indicate the market is zeroing in on forward expectations rather than the current-quarter beat. Samsara Stock Drops After Earnings. What's Worrying Markets.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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