Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 8.7% - What's Next?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.8250. Approximately 1,232,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,757,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sana Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company's stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

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