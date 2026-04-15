Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 72.88% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMTI. Zacks Research cut Sanara MedTech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanara MedTech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.

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Sanara MedTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 36.42%.The company had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,032 shares of the company's stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative devices for ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare. The company's core offering centers on minimally invasive sinus dilation systems designed to treat chronic sinusitis and related conditions. These products leverage balloon catheter technology to expand sinus pathways and improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery times. In addition to sinus solutions, the portfolio extends to procedural tools and implants for otology and cranial applications.

With its legacy rooted in the assets of a former Johnson & Johnson business, Sanara MedTech combines decades of research and development in ENT therapies.

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