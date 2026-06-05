Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Insider Sells $1,041,600.00 in Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock traded down $200.36 on Friday, reaching $1,559.32. 13,143,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410,734. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $1,861.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.74. The company has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,398.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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