Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 30.000-33.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $812.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 3.0%

SNDK stock traded up $32.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,096.51. 14,102,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,500,436. The firm's 50-day moving average is $743.66 and its 200-day moving average is $465.19. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.47 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandisk has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $1,115.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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