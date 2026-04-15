Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 5.5% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $903.00 and last traded at $892.25. Approximately 2,577,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 19,017,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $944.46.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion — SanDisk will be added to the Nasdaq‑100 on April 20, which should force passive index funds and ETFs that track the index to buy the stock, creating large, predictable demand. The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock

Nasdaq‑100 inclusion — SanDisk will be added to the Nasdaq‑100 on April 20, which should force passive index funds and ETFs that track the index to buy the stock, creating large, predictable demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Evercore initiated coverage at Outperform (with a $1,200 target), Jefferies and Citi raised price targets, and other firms (Arete, Citi) upgraded ratings — adding credibility and likely prompting institutional flows. Evercore initiates coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Evercore initiated coverage at Outperform (with a $1,200 target), Jefferies and Citi raised price targets, and other firms (Arete, Citi) upgraded ratings — adding credibility and likely prompting institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center driven memory shortage — Continued reports of an industry supply crunch and “off the charts” memory demand (cited by commentators like Jim Cramer) are supporting bullish long‑term demand assumptions for SanDisk. Cramer highlights memory supply crunch

AI/data‑center driven memory shortage — Continued reports of an industry supply crunch and “off the charts” memory demand (cited by commentators like Jim Cramer) are supporting bullish long‑term demand assumptions for SanDisk. Positive Sentiment: Sector & ETF flows — New DRAM/memory ETFs and broad AI/chip rallies are directing fresh money into memory names, increasing the pool of potential buyers for SNDK. New DRAM ETF targets memory demand

Sector & ETF flows — New DRAM/memory ETFs and broad AI/chip rallies are directing fresh money into memory names, increasing the pool of potential buyers for SNDK. Neutral Sentiment: Large short‑term gains and high momentum — SNDK has surged dramatically (multiple‑hundred percent moves cited), which attracts attention but also raises volatility and makes pullbacks more likely; this is both an opportunity and a risk depending on your time horizon. Stock up 2,739% in 12 months

Large short‑term gains and high momentum — SNDK has surged dramatically (multiple‑hundred percent moves cited), which attracts attention but also raises volatility and makes pullbacks more likely; this is both an opportunity and a risk depending on your time horizon. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and volatility ahead of index debut — Several writeups note short‑term pullbacks (intraday falls of ~5%) and question whether the short‑squeeze/retail momentum is sustainable as the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion approaches. Short‑term pullback before Nasdaq debut

Profit‑taking and volatility ahead of index debut — Several writeups note short‑term pullbacks (intraday falls of ~5%) and question whether the short‑squeeze/retail momentum is sustainable as the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion approaches. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/valuation cautions — Critiques from analysts and commentators highlight cyclical risk, elevated valuations, and reasons to sell — reminders that downside risk remains if memory demand cools or macro sentiment shifts. 3 Reasons To Sell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $684.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.40.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sandisk by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandisk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares during the period.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here