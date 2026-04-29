Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,002.35, but opened at $1,070.60. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,085.9110, with a volume of 3,206,158 shares.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $812.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $734.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here