Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 3.1% - Here's What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $929.50 and last traded at $919.47. 13,715,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,144,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $891.72.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $1,200 price target — a high‑profile initiation that lifts investor confidence and helped trigger recent buying. Evercore initiation

Evercore initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $1,200 price target — a high‑profile initiation that lifts investor confidence and helped trigger recent buying. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and other brokers raised price targets and published bullish notes, reinforcing the analyst upgrade momentum behind SNDK. Jefferies raises PT

Jefferies and other brokers raised price targets and published bullish notes, reinforcing the analyst upgrade momentum behind SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion is imminent — passive funds tracking the index must buy SNDK shares, a mechanical demand boost that supports higher prices. Nasdaq‑100 inclusion

Nasdaq‑100 inclusion is imminent — passive funds tracking the index must buy SNDK shares, a mechanical demand boost that supports higher prices. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and comparisons to peers highlight AI‑driven NAND and enterprise SSD demand (better margins and secular tailwinds), supporting a constructive medium‑term thesis. Zacks AI infrastructure piece

Coverage pieces and comparisons to peers highlight AI‑driven NAND and enterprise SSD demand (better margins and secular tailwinds), supporting a constructive medium‑term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Very bullish research notes (including an Evercore bull case discussed publicly) project outsized upside scenarios — useful for conviction but based on optimistic assumptions about sustained AI demand. Evercore bull case coverage

Very bullish research notes (including an Evercore bull case discussed publicly) project outsized upside scenarios — useful for conviction but based on optimistic assumptions about sustained AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights SNDK’s dramatic 12‑month gains and retail interest; that can attract momentum flows but also raises volatility risk. Blockonomi surge coverage

Media coverage highlights SNDK’s dramatic 12‑month gains and retail interest; that can attract momentum flows but also raises volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking rippled through the memory sector recently, driving pullbacks in SNDK — a reminder that rapid gains can trigger intermittent selling even amid a bullish trend. Profit‑taking note

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $684.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $669.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.82. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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