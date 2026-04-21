Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 1% - Here's What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $899.20 and last traded at $903.49. Approximately 10,032,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,006,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $913.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $689.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.86.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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