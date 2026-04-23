Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 4.8% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $926.11 and last traded at $932.43. Approximately 12,131,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 18,875,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $979.07.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price target on Sandisk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $752.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 5.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $703.96 and its 200 day moving average is $434.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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