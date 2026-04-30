Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 3% - Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,115.00 and last traded at $1,096.51. Approximately 13,009,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,478,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.21.
Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q3 results — SanDisk reported $23.41 EPS on $5.95B revenue, well above consensus, and management described a structural shift toward higher‑value datacenter business. Sandisk Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong forward guidance — SNDK updated Q4 guidance well above consensus (EPS guidance 30–33 vs ~21.76 est.; revenue guidance ~$7.8–8.3B vs ~$6.3B). That guidance is the core reason investors are bidding the stock up. Company guidance update (entry)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry confirmation — Western Digital and Seagate results also point to AI/datacenter-driven demand and pricing tailwinds for NAND, reinforcing SanDisk’s growth thesis. Sandisk, Western Digital Report Jumps in Third-Quarter Profit on AI Data Storage Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and record highs — Several outlets note fresh “buy” calls, raised price targets and SNDK hitting new record highs as Wall Street chases the AI-driven rally. SanDisk Stock Just Hit New Record Highs With Wall Street
- Neutral Sentiment: Options market pricing big post‑earnings swing — Traders expect an outsized move (roughly 21% implied), signaling elevated short‑term volatility around the print. This supports large intraday moves but not a directional forecast. SanDisk (SNDK) Q3 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Braces for 21% Post-Report Swing
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s extraordinary year‑to‑date move (thousands of percent), increasing the chance of volatile reactions even after good results. Sandisk Stock Has Soared 3,300%. Earnings Will Test the AI Rally.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking risk — Some outlets argue SNDK is significantly overvalued after the rally and could see sharp pullbacks; others note an intraday selloff despite the strong report in some sessions. These views increase the chance of a meaningful correction if growth or margins cool. SanDisk Looks Overvalued, Stock Set for 32% Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sell pressure noted — Despite the blowout print, some reports covered intraday dips and heavy trader positioning that can produce counterintuitive moves immediately after earnings. SanDisk Stock Drops Despite Blowout Q3 Report: What To Know
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $812.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK
Sandisk Stock Up 3.0%
The company's 50-day moving average is $753.17 and its 200 day moving average is $469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of -144.47 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000.
Sandisk Company Profile
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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
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