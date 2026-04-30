Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 3% - Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,115.00 and last traded at $1,096.51. Approximately 13,009,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,478,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.21.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $812.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 3.0%

The company's 50-day moving average is $753.17 and its 200 day moving average is $469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of -144.47 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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