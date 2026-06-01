Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Sandisk traded as high as $1,804.00 and last traded at $1,761.43. 9,595,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,671,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,694.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,368.73.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sandisk by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,754 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,892,000. January Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,073.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.37. The stock has a market cap of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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