Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 6.2% Higher - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,103.00 and last traded at $1,064.21. 10,995,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,558,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,002.35.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDK. Benchmark upped their price target on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $812.95.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $734.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.98.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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