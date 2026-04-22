Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 8.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $981.06 and last traded at $979.07. 15,245,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 18,946,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.49.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price objective on Sandisk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.32.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $514,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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