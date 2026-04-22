Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 8.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.4% intraday to about $979, with 15.25 million shares traded (roughly 20% below the average session volume).
  • Positive catalysts include analyst upgrades and bullish coverage—Zacks moved SNDK to a "strong-buy" and highlights AI/NAND demand and product innovation (PCIe Gen5, BiCS8, QLC); analyst price targets vary widely (consensus $719.73, Bernstein $1,250).
  • Recent quarter beat expectations: EPS $6.20 vs $3.31 expected and revenue $3.03B (up 61.2% YoY); the stock is high‑beta (5.04) with a market cap of ~$144.5B and an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $981.06 and last traded at $979.07. 15,245,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 18,946,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.49.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price objective on Sandisk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.32.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $514,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These 5 Infrastructure Stocks Are the Stock Market’s Biggest Gainers
These 5 Infrastructure Stocks Are the Stock Market’s Biggest Gainers
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines