Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 761 Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the sale, the director owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 400 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $32,816.00.

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Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $80.39. 2,195,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,931. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Evergy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Evergy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company's stock worth $87,559,000 after buying an additional 998,400 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,860,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 854,739 shares of the company's stock worth $61,960,000 after buying an additional 651,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 136.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,616 shares of the company's stock worth $76,295,000 after acquiring an additional 579,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,202 shares of the company's stock worth $58,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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