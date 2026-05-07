SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a 8.3% increase from SandRidge Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.56.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital cut SandRidge Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut SandRidge Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SD

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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